CQS Cayman LP Has $21.13 Million Holdings in Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA)

CQS Cayman LP raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 637,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,886 shares during the quarter. CQS Cayman LP owned about 1.22% of Central Garden & Pet worth $21,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CENTA. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CENTA opened at $28.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $41.97.

CENTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats comprising edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhide, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories for birds, small animals, and specialty pets.

