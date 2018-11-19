CQS Cayman LP Purchases Shares of 1,013,751 Windstream Holdings Inc (WIN)

CQS Cayman LP purchased a new stake in Windstream Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WIN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,013,751 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Windstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Windstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Windstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Windstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Windstream by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIN opened at $3.99 on Monday. Windstream Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.09.

Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($2.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.75) EPS. Windstream’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Windstream Holdings Inc will post -11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Windstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Windstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Windstream from $7.50 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Windstream in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Windstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.98.

Windstream Profile

Windstream Holdings, Inc provides network communications and technology solutions in the United States. Its Consumer & Small Business segment offers services, including traditional local and long-distance voice services, and high-speed Internet services; and value-added services, such as security and online back-up.

