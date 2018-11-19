Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 3.5% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $10,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 179,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,268,000 after buying an additional 25,545 shares in the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 158,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,870,000 after buying an additional 83,165 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,874,000 after buying an additional 42,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter.

VOE stock opened at $107.50 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $101.37 and a 1 year high of $117.97.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

