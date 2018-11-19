Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (VV)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $125.60 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.35 and a fifty-two week high of $135.38.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

