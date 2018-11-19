Craneware (CRW) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Craneware (LON:CRW) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 3,600 ($47.04) price target on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Craneware in a research report on Friday, November 2nd.

CRW opened at GBX 2,800 ($36.59) on Thursday. Craneware has a 52 week low of GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,040 ($26.66).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be given a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. This is a boost from Craneware’s previous dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 0.52%.

In other news, insider Keith Neilson bought 4,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,082 ($40.27) per share, for a total transaction of £149,415.36 ($195,237.63).

About Craneware

Craneware plc engages in the development, licensing, and ongoing support of computer software for the United States healthcare industry. The company offers patient engagement solutions that enhance patient satisfaction with billing by providing accurate out-of-pocket estimates and mobile-friendly payment plans; reduce bad debt and ineffective paper collections with upfront patient engagement and point-of-service collections; and provide all-payor medical necessity validation and prior authorization coverage to ensure accuracy and prevent denials.

