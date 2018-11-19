Cream 24-Hour Volume Reaches $116.00 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 35.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Cream has a market capitalization of $86,644.00 and $116.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cream has traded down 50.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Cream coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and BiteBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.81 or 0.02235978 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00551944 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00015312 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00021555 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00017509 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00017789 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00007079 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00007365 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology.

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BiteBTC, YoBit and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

