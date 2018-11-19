Credit Suisse Group Raises Whitbread (WTB) Price Target to GBX 5,600

Whitbread (LON:WTB) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 4,950 ($64.68) to GBX 5,600 ($73.17) in a research report report published on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Whitbread to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 4,470 ($58.41) to GBX 5,500 ($71.87) in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Whitbread in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 4,500 ($58.80) target price for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised their target price on Whitbread from GBX 4,200 ($54.88) to GBX 4,900 ($64.03) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Whitbread from GBX 4,900 ($64.03) to GBX 5,900 ($77.09) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Whitbread presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,735.63 ($61.88).

Shares of WTB stock opened at GBX 4,546 ($59.40) on Thursday. Whitbread has a 1 year low of GBX 3,499.90 ($45.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,333 ($56.62).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 32.70 ($0.43) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%.

In related news, insider Richard Gillingwater acquired 1,000 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,531 ($59.21) per share, for a total transaction of £45,310 ($59,205.54). Also, insider Adam Crozier acquired 2,000 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,561 ($59.60) per share, with a total value of £91,220 ($119,195.09).

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

