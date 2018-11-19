Criteo (CRTO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CRTO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Criteo from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. MED decreased their price target on Criteo to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Criteo from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Nomura decreased their price target on Criteo from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.44.

CRTO opened at $22.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.48. Criteo has a 52-week low of $19.13 and a 52-week high of $36.66.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $223.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.00 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Criteo will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Criteo by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Criteo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Criteo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Criteo by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Criteo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo Engine solutions include recommendation algorithms that create tailored advertisements to specific customer interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a user's engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients.

