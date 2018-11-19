Critical Analysis: Taxus Pharmaceuticals (TXSP) and Petmed Express (PETS)

Taxus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TXSP) and Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Petmed Express pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Taxus Pharmaceuticals does not pay a dividend. Petmed Express pays out 59.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Petmed Express has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Taxus Pharmaceuticals and Petmed Express, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taxus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Petmed Express 1 1 1 0 2.00

Petmed Express has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.58%. Given Petmed Express’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Petmed Express is more favorable than Taxus Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Taxus Pharmaceuticals and Petmed Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taxus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -1,076.15% Petmed Express 14.88% 35.53% 29.82%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.5% of Petmed Express shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Petmed Express shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Taxus Pharmaceuticals and Petmed Express’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taxus Pharmaceuticals $10,000.00 25,835.50 -$110,000.00 N/A N/A Petmed Express $273.80 million 1.99 $37.28 million $1.82 14.49

Petmed Express has higher revenue and earnings than Taxus Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

Taxus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.26, indicating that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petmed Express has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Petmed Express beats Taxus Pharmaceuticals on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taxus Pharmaceuticals

Taxus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. manages and operates health and wellness stores. Its products include dietary supplements, vitamins, minerals, calcium, fibers, proteins and sport nutrition items. The company was founded on January 2, 2002 and is headquartered in Little Neck, NY.

About Petmed Express

PetMed Express, Inc. and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes. It also sells food, beds, crates, stairs, strollers, and other pet supplies. The company sells its products through its Internet Website; telephone contact center; and direct mail/print through brochures and postcards. PetMed Express, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

