Critical Review: Chaparral Energy Inc Class A (CHPE) and VAALCO Energy (EGY)

Chaparral Energy Inc Class A (OTCMKTS:CHPE) and VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chaparral Energy Inc Class A and VAALCO Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chaparral Energy Inc Class A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A VAALCO Energy $77.03 million 1.37 $9.65 million N/A N/A

VAALCO Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Chaparral Energy Inc Class A.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.3% of VAALCO Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of VAALCO Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Chaparral Energy Inc Class A and VAALCO Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chaparral Energy Inc Class A 0 0 4 0 3.00 VAALCO Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chaparral Energy Inc Class A currently has a consensus target price of $29.88, indicating a potential upside of 55.19%. Given Chaparral Energy Inc Class A’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Chaparral Energy Inc Class A is more favorable than VAALCO Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Chaparral Energy Inc Class A and VAALCO Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chaparral Energy Inc Class A N/A N/A N/A VAALCO Energy 96.56% 79.77% 27.38%

Summary

VAALCO Energy beats Chaparral Energy Inc Class A on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chaparral Energy Inc Class A

Chaparral Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant. As of March 29, 2018, it had estimated potential reserves of one billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

