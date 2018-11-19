Critical Review: Seattle Genetics (SGEN) vs. Arsanis (ASNS)

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) and Arsanis (NASDAQ:ASNS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.4% of Arsanis shares are held by institutional investors. 33.8% of Seattle Genetics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.9% of Arsanis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Seattle Genetics and Arsanis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seattle Genetics -26.58% -19.13% -16.36% Arsanis N/A -92.87% -64.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Seattle Genetics and Arsanis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seattle Genetics 1 5 9 0 2.53 Arsanis 0 3 1 0 2.25

Seattle Genetics presently has a consensus target price of $77.58, suggesting a potential upside of 35.09%. Arsanis has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,345.31%. Given Arsanis’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arsanis is more favorable than Seattle Genetics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Seattle Genetics and Arsanis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seattle Genetics $482.25 million 19.07 -$125.53 million ($0.88) -65.26 Arsanis N/A N/A -$33.87 million ($16.23) -0.08

Arsanis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Seattle Genetics. Seattle Genetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arsanis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops enfortumab vedotin, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; and tisotumab vedotin that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with cervical cancer and solid tumors. In addition, it conducts phase 3 clinical trials of ADCETRIS which includes ECHELON-1 for patients with newly diagnosed advanced stage classical Hodgkin lymphoma; ECHELON-2 for patients with newly diagnosed CD30-expressing MTCL; and the CHECKMATE 812 for patients with relapsed or refractory or transplant-ineligible, and advanced classical Hodgkin lymphoma. Further, the company's earlier stage clinical pipeline includes six other ADC programs consisting of ladiratuzumab vedotin, denintuzumab mafodotin, SGN-CD19B, SGN-CD123A, SGN-CD33A, and SGN-CD352A, as well as two immuno-oncology agents, including SEA-CD40 and SGN-2FF. It has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc., PSMA Development Company LLC; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Unum Therapeutics, Inc., and Genmab A/S, as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Arsanis Company Profile

Arsanis, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on applying monoclonal antibody (mAb) immunotherapies to address infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is ASN100, a mAb therapeutic in Phase II clinical development for the prevention of staphylococcus aureus pneumonia in mechanically ventilated patients. The company's preclinical pipeline comprises mAbs targeting various bacterial and viral pathogens, including respiratory syncytial virus. Arsanis, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

