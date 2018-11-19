Critical Review: US Gold (USAU) and Westwater Resources (WWR)

US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) and Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares US Gold and Westwater Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio US Gold $25.18 million 0.70 -$13.65 million N/A N/A Westwater Resources N/A N/A -$19.28 million ($0.96) -0.21

US Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Westwater Resources.

Volatility & Risk

US Gold has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westwater Resources has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.1% of US Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Westwater Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of US Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Westwater Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares US Gold and Westwater Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets US Gold N/A -51.57% -49.72% Westwater Resources N/A -73.75% -58.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for US Gold and Westwater Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score US Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00 Westwater Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

US Gold presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 215.79%. Given US Gold’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe US Gold is more favorable than Westwater Resources.

Summary

US Gold beats Westwater Resources on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About US Gold

U.S. Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, focuses on the exploration and development of gold and precious metals properties in the United States. It has interests in the Keystone and the Gold Bar projects located on the Cortez trend in Nevada; and the Copper King gold and copper project located in southeast Wyoming. The company is based in Elko, Nevada. U.S. Gold Corp. is a subsidiary of Copper King, LLC.

About Westwater Resources

Westwater Resources, Inc. operates as an energy metals exploration and development company. The company holds interests in the three lithium brine exploration projects, which include Columbus Basin project in western Nevada; the Railroad Valley project in east-central Nevada; and the Sal Rica Project in northwestern Utah. It also holds interests in various uranium projects in New Mexico and Texas, as well as in the Republic of Turkey. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc. in August 2017. Westwater Resources, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

