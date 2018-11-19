Critical Survey: 1-800-Flowers.Com (FLWS) & SpendSmart Networks (SSPC)

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) and SpendSmart Networks (OTCMKTS:SSPC) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 1-800-Flowers.Com and SpendSmart Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1-800-Flowers.Com $1.15 billion 0.71 $40.79 million $0.44 28.95 SpendSmart Networks $5.79 million 0.03 -$3.32 million N/A N/A

1-800-Flowers.Com has higher revenue and earnings than SpendSmart Networks.

Risk & Volatility

1-800-Flowers.Com has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SpendSmart Networks has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 1-800-Flowers.Com and SpendSmart Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1-800-Flowers.Com 3.16% 7.99% 4.33% SpendSmart Networks N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for 1-800-Flowers.Com and SpendSmart Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1-800-Flowers.Com 1 3 2 0 2.17 SpendSmart Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

1-800-Flowers.Com currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.97%. Given 1-800-Flowers.Com’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe 1-800-Flowers.Com is more favorable than SpendSmart Networks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.2% of 1-800-Flowers.Com shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.4% of 1-800-Flowers.Com shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.5% of SpendSmart Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

1-800-Flowers.Com beats SpendSmart Networks on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals. It also provides floral wire service through BloomNet brand; gourmet gifts, such as fruits and other gourmet items through Harry & David brand; popcorn and specialty treats through The Popcorn Factory and Moose Munch brands; cookies and baked gifts from Cheryl's brand; gift baskets and towers from 1800baskets.com and DesignPac Gifts; English muffins and other breakfast treats from Wolferman's brand; artisan chocolate and confections from Simply Chocolate brand; carved fresh fruit arrangements from fruitbouquets.com; and steaks and chops from stockyards brand; and other from Personalization Universe and GoodseySM brands. The company offers its products to consumers and wholesalers. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Carle Place, New York.

SpendSmart Networks Company Profile

SpendSmart Networks, Inc., doing business as SMS Masterminds, provides proprietary loyalty systems, and a suite of digital engagement and marketing services to merchants. It delivers and manages loyalty platforms, such as merchant funded rewards, loyalty rewards tablets/kiosks, and proprietary rewards management systems; and mobile marketing technology, including text and email messaging, customer analytics and propensity marketing, patent pending automated engagement engine, and Text2Win sweepstakes features. The company also delivers and manages enterprise level loyalty and mobile marketing consulting comprising monthly hands on reviews by its Certified Masterminds, campaign creation and optimization, and localized support. In addition, it delivers and manages proprietary mobile-responsive Website building platform, which includes software allowing licensees and merchants to create and administer their Websites, audits of existing merchant Websites, and integration of social media streams and consumer reviews into Websites. The company was formerly known as The SpendSmart Payments Company, Inc. and changed its name to SpendSmart Networks, Inc. in June 2014. SpendSmart Networks, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, California.

