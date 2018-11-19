Critical Survey: Williams Industrial Services Group (WLMS) vs. Empresas ICA SAB de CV (ICAYY)

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) and Empresas ICA SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:ICAYY) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Williams Industrial Services Group alerts:

This table compares Williams Industrial Services Group and Empresas ICA SAB de CV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Williams Industrial Services Group -19.74% -46.48% -12.60% Empresas ICA SAB de CV N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.9% of Williams Industrial Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. 19.5% of Williams Industrial Services Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Williams Industrial Services Group has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Empresas ICA SAB de CV has a beta of -2.88, meaning that its stock price is 388% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Williams Industrial Services Group and Empresas ICA SAB de CV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Williams Industrial Services Group $186.98 million 0.21 -$56.52 million N/A N/A Empresas ICA SAB de CV $1.09 billion N/A -$476.11 million N/A N/A

Williams Industrial Services Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Empresas ICA SAB de CV.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Williams Industrial Services Group and Empresas ICA SAB de CV, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Williams Industrial Services Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Empresas ICA SAB de CV 0 0 0 0 N/A

Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. provides general and specialty construction, maintenance and modification, and plant management support services to the nuclear, hydro and fossil power generation, pulp and paper, refining, petrochemical, and other process and manufacturing industries. The company offers nuclear power plant maintenance, modification, and construction services; maintenance, repair, and capital project services for other industrial and power generation facilities, including paper, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, and natural gas; and repair, modifications, maintenance, and builds services for municipal water and wastewater facilities. It also provides cleaning, surface preparation, coatings application, quality control, and inspection testing services for nuclear and fossil fuel power plants, industrial facilities, and petrochemical plants; industrial insulation services for power generation installations; and abatement services for the removal of asbestos and heavy metal based coatings, such as lead paint. In addition, the company replaces, repairs, and upgrades industrial facility roofing systems at pulp and paper manufacturing facilities and nuclear power plants; offers oil and gas modifications and construction services; engages in the conversion of analog control systems to digital controls; and provides nuclear decommissioning services. It markets its services in the United States through sales and marketing personnel, as well as its on-site operations personnel. The company was formerly known as Global Power Equipment Group Inc. and changed its name to Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. in June 2018. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Tucker, Georgia.

Empresas ICA SAB de CV Company Profile

Empresas ICA, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in construction and related activities for the public and private sectors. The company operates through five segments: Civil Construction, Industrial Construction, Airports, Concessions, and Corporate and Other. The Civil Construction segment focuses on the construction of infrastructure projects, such as roads, highways, transportation facilities, bridges, dams, hydroelectric plants, prisons, tunnels, canals, airports, hospitals, and athletic complexes in Mexico, as well as in other parts of Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, and the United States. This segment is also involved in the construction, development, and remodeling of multi-storied urban buildings comprising office buildings, multiple-dwelling housing developments, and shopping centers. The Industrial Construction segment focuses on the engineering, procurement, construction, design, and commissioning of manufacturing facilities, such as power plants, chemical plants, petrochemical plants, fertilizer plants, pharmaceutical plants, steel mills, paper mills, drilling platforms, and automobile and cement factories. The Airports segment operates 13 airports in the Central North region of Mexico pursuant to concessions granted by the Mexican government, including the Monterrey airport. The Concessions segment focuses on the construction, development, maintenance, and operation of long-term concessions of toll roads, tunnels, social infrastructure, and water projects for Mexican state and municipal governments, and the governments of foreign countries. The Corporate and Other segment is involved in real estate operations, including its affordable entry-level housing operations. Empresas ICA, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1947 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.