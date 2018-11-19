Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 18,266 Shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (RIO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,774 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 18,266 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $10,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,791,621,340,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rio Tinto by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,656 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217,996 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after purchasing an additional 41,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,979,000. 7.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RIO opened at $50.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.01. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 1-year low of $45.62 and a 1-year high of $60.72.

RIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Liberum Capital upgraded Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Rio Tinto from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals (borates, titanium dioxide, and salt), iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

