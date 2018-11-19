Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $8.14 Million Position in Open Text Corp (OTEX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 568.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,009 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,001 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Open Text worth $8,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 19.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,048,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,875,000 after purchasing an additional 16,231 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 276.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 390,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,852,000 after purchasing an additional 286,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 206.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reissued an “average” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Industrial Alliance Securities raised their price objective on shares of Open Text from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.82.

Shares of OTEX opened at $33.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Open Text Corp has a twelve month low of $31.98 and a twelve month high of $40.31.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $667.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.53 million. Open Text had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Open Text Corp will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.1518 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 67.03%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

