Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,454 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,324 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,436,409 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,739,434,000 after buying an additional 619,795 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,511,408 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,377,360,000 after buying an additional 1,534,290 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,806,550 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,294,795,000 after buying an additional 328,527 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,523,740 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $987,868,000 after buying an additional 55,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,364,657 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $925,600,000 after buying an additional 37,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $434.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Netflix from $503.00 to $494.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Macquarie set a $388.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.20.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.78, for a total value of $241,346.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,958.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.00, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,470 shares of company stock worth $88,218,691 in the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $286.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.18. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.38 and a 52-week high of $423.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,454 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/crossmark-global-holdings-inc-sells-1454-shares-of-netflix-inc-nflx.html.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.