Crowdholding (YUP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $892.00

Crowdholding (CURRENCY:YUP) traded down 19% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. One Crowdholding token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crowdholding has traded down 43% against the US dollar. Crowdholding has a market capitalization of $75,635.00 and approximately $892.00 worth of Crowdholding was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00009138 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00135271 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00204389 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.29 or 0.08937659 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00009047 BTC.

Crowdholding Profile

Crowdholding’s genesis date was March 7th, 2018. Crowdholding’s total supply is 445,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,691,713 tokens. Crowdholding’s official website is www.crowdholding.com. The Reddit community for Crowdholding is /r/Crowdholding and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Crowdholding’s official Twitter account is @crowdholding and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crowdholding’s official message board is medium.com/@crowdholding.

Crowdholding Token Trading

Crowdholding can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowdholding directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowdholding should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowdholding using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

