CryCash (CRC) Hits Market Capitalization of $184,054.00

CryCash (CURRENCY:CRC) traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 19th. One CryCash token can currently be bought for about $0.0400 or 0.00000821 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit and IDEX. CryCash has a total market cap of $184,054.00 and approximately $2,349.00 worth of CryCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CryCash has traded 44.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000486 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00012403 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000196 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003451 BTC.

About CryCash

CryCash (CRYPTO:CRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 5th, 2013. CryCash’s total supply is 7,057,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,597,936 tokens. CryCash’s official website is crycash.io. CryCash’s official message board is medium.com/@crycash. CryCash’s official Twitter account is @cry_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CryCash

CryCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

