CrypticCoin (CRYP) Market Cap Hits $0.00

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 18th. One CrypticCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and Exrates. CrypticCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $66,063.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CrypticCoin has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CrypticCoin alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.17 or 0.02001667 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00475618 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00201681 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00031727 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00010619 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00033266 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004868 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin Coin Profile

CrypticCoin (CRYP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,236,998,866 coins. The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io. The official website for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io. CrypticCoin’s official message board is crypticcoin.io/news.

Buying and Selling CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrypticCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CrypticCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CrypticCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CrypticCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.