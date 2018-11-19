Crypto Improvement Fund Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $71.00 (CIF)

Crypto Improvement Fund (CURRENCY:CIF) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Over the last seven days, Crypto Improvement Fund has traded up 39.7% against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Improvement Fund has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $71.00 worth of Crypto Improvement Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Improvement Fund coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto Improvement Fund alerts:

Aston (ATX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00014726 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000281 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000173 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

About Crypto Improvement Fund

Crypto Improvement Fund (CIF) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2017. Crypto Improvement Fund’s total supply is 210,168,110 coins. Crypto Improvement Fund’s official Twitter account is @AdminCIF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crypto Improvement Fund is /r/CryptoImprovementFund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Crypto Improvement Fund’s official website is www.cryptoimprovementfund.io.

Buying and Selling Crypto Improvement Fund

Crypto Improvement Fund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Improvement Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Improvement Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Improvement Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Improvement Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Improvement Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.