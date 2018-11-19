Crystal Rock Capital Management Reduces Position in MGM Resorts International (MGM)

Crystal Rock Capital Management reduced its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,400 shares during the period. MGM Resorts International makes up about 1.2% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 768,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,896,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 22.9% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 56,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 10,505 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth approximately $371,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 7.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 67,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MGM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.36.

In related news, insider Phyllis James sold 15,815 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $446,931.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,014.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel D’arrigo sold 29,377 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total value of $858,689.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,676 shares in the company, valued at $7,619,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGM stock opened at $26.58 on Monday. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $38.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.39.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

