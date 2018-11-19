CubeSmart (CUBE) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $25.22 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CUBE. ValuEngine cut CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised CubeSmart from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on CubeSmart from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised CubeSmart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $32.00 price objective on CubeSmart and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.62.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CUBE stock opened at $30.34 on Thursday. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $153.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.76 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 198.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the second quarter valued at about $208,000.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2018 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.