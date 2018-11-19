Cubits Price Hits $0.0007 (QBT)

Cubits (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One Cubits coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Cubits has a total market cap of $0.00 and $80.00 worth of Cubits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cubits has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cubits Coin Profile

Cubits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Cubits’ total supply is 73,335,366 coins. Cubits’ official website is qbt.scificrypto.info.

Buying and Selling Cubits

Cubits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cubits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cubits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cubits using one of the exchanges listed above.

