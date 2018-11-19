Cue Biopharma (CUE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.35

Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.35 and last traded at $5.22, with a volume of 1627 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research report on Friday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.24). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cue Biopharma Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $107,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $188,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

About Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE)

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead drug candidate includes CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to human papilloma virus related cancers.

