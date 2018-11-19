Cummins Inc. (CMI) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 6.9% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its position in Cummins by 7.2% in the second quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its position in Cummins by 4.1% in the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Cummins by 2.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 10.0% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI stock opened at $147.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.16. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.72 and a 1 year high of $194.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

Cummins declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.94%.

In related news, CFO Pat Ward sold 4,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.93, for a total value of $670,631.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.86, for a total value of $87,976.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,374.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,090 shares of company stock worth $4,062,754 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Cummins from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Cummins from $168.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Mizuho set a $145.00 target price on Cummins and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $130.00 target price on Cummins and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.70.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/cummins-inc-cmi-shares-bought-by-commonwealth-bank-of-australia.html.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Story: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.