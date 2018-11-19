CVR Refining LP (CVRR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

CVR Refining LP (NYSE:CVRR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.60.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVRR shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on CVR Refining in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of CVR Refining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVR Refining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CVR Refining from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of CVR Refining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVRR. FMR LLC boosted its position in CVR Refining by 1,195.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 584,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,068,000 after buying an additional 539,571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in CVR Refining by 176.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 741,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,575,000 after buying an additional 473,282 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of CVR Refining during the second quarter worth about $7,290,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Refining during the second quarter worth about $6,770,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVR Refining by 160.7% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 429,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,609,000 after purchasing an additional 265,019 shares during the last quarter. 15.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVRR opened at $16.15 on Monday. CVR Refining has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

CVR Refining (NYSE:CVRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. CVR Refining had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were given a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from CVR Refining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. CVR Refining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 600.00%.

About CVR Refining

CVR Refining, LP operates as an independent petroleum refiner and marketer of transportation fuels in the United States. The company owns and operates a complex full coking medium-sour crude oil refinery in Coffeyville, Kansas; and a complex crude oil refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma. It also controls and operates logistics assets, including approximately 570 miles of owned and leased pipelines; approximately 130 crude oil transports; a network of crude oil gathering tank farms; and approximately 6.4 million barrels of owned and leased crude oil storage capacity, as well as approximately 4.6 million barrels of combined refined products and feedstocks storage capacity.

