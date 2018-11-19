D. R. Horton Inc (DHI) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 406.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,626 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,202 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Underhill Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,771,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in D. R. Horton by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 27,373 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in D. R. Horton by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 253,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after acquiring an additional 21,259 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in D. R. Horton by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

D. R. Horton stock opened at $34.78 on Monday. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $53.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.26.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.22. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from D. R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.22%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho set a $46.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. KeyCorp set a $54.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of D. R. Horton from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of D. R. Horton to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.07.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $135,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “D. R. Horton Inc (DHI) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/d-r-horton-inc-dhi-shares-bought-by-sg-americas-securities-llc.html.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West America. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 26 states and 79 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Freedom Homes, and Pacific Ridge Homes.

Featured Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.