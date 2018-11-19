Daimler (DAI) Given a €64.00 Price Target by BNP Paribas Analysts

BNP Paribas set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DAI. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($82.56) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €63.65 ($74.01).

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of DAI opened at €50.49 ($58.71) on Friday. Daimler has a 12-month low of €59.01 ($68.62) and a 12-month high of €76.36 ($88.79).

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the smart and Mercedes me brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.