Daktronics (DAKT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 21st. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.52 million. Daktronics had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAKT opened at $7.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 1.01. Daktronics has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $10.11.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Singular Research dropped their target price on Daktronics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; LED ribbon board displays; mobile and modular display systems; freeform LED displays, which include architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

