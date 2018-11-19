Datum (DAT) Trading 47.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 21.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 19th. During the last week, Datum has traded down 47.6% against the dollar. Datum has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and $120,486.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datum token can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, OKEx, COSS and Huobi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Datum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00009979 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00020013 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00137819 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00210913 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $406.76 or 0.08284764 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00008797 BTC.

Datum Profile

Datum’s launch date was July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,688,287 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Datum’s official website is datum.org.

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Kucoin, COSS and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.