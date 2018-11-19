Decentralized Machine Learning Tops 24-Hour Volume of $514.00 (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 41.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 19th. In the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 40.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market capitalization of $306,756.00 and $514.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Machine Learning token can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00009654 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004499 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00019446 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00134405 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00207865 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $466.12 or 0.09131987 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00008645 BTC.

About Decentralized Machine Learning

Decentralized Machine Learning was first traded on March 9th, 2018. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,383,291 tokens. The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decentralized Machine Learning is decentralizedml.com. The official message board for Decentralized Machine Learning is medium.com/@decentralizedml. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Machine Learning

Decentralized Machine Learning can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Machine Learning should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

