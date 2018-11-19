Deere & Company (DE) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $13,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DE. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 12,729 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 96,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,453,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 96,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DE stock opened at $147.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $175.26. The company has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.16). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.32%.

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $231.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.75.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

