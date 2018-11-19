Del Taco Restaurants (TACO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Del Taco is the second largest Mexican-American QSR chain by units in the United States, serving more than three million guests each week. At Del Taco, menu items are made to order with fresh ingredients, including Cheddar cheese grated from 40-pound blocks, handmade pico de gallo salsa, lard-free beans slow-cooked from scratch, and marinated chicken grilled in the restaurant. The menu includes classic Mexican dishes such as tacos, burritos, quesadillas and nachos as well as American favorites including hamburgers, crinkle-cut fries and shakes. The company was founded on June 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA. “

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Del Taco Restaurants from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Dougherty & Co set a $17.00 price objective on Del Taco Restaurants and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Del Taco Restaurants from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Del Taco Restaurants has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.75.

NASDAQ:TACO opened at $11.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $427.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.07. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $117.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.84 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $111,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 6,440.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 14,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 150.5% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 16,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of January 2, 2018, it operated 312 company-operated and 252 franchise-operated Del Taco restaurants located in 14 states, including 1 franchise-operated unit in Guam.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Del Taco Restaurants (TACO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.