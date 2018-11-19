Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Shares Sold by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,300 shares during the quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William H. Easter III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $175,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.74.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $55.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.94. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.52 and a 1-year high of $60.79.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 11th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.40%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

