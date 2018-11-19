Delta Galil Industries (DELTY) vs. Guess? (GES) Head-To-Head Analysis

Delta Galil Industries (OTCMKTS:DELTY) and Guess? (NYSE:GES) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Delta Galil Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Guess? pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Guess? pays out 128.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Delta Galil Industries and Guess?’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delta Galil Industries 3.49% 11.43% 5.14% Guess? 0.10% 8.12% 4.64%

Volatility and Risk

Delta Galil Industries has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guess? has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Delta Galil Industries and Guess?, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delta Galil Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Guess? 0 3 1 0 2.25

Guess? has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.79%. Given Guess?’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Guess? is more favorable than Delta Galil Industries.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.2% of Guess? shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of Guess? shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Delta Galil Industries and Guess?’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delta Galil Industries $1.37 billion 0.54 $48.83 million N/A N/A Guess? $2.36 billion 0.70 -$7.89 million $0.70 29.31

Delta Galil Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Guess?.

Summary

Guess? beats Delta Galil Industries on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Delta Galil Industries Company Profile

Delta Galil Industries Ltd. manufactures and markets private label apparel products for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers intimate apparel for men and women, active wear, socks, and kids and baby wear. The company's products also include accessories and footwear; women's sleepwear; pajamas; loungewear; girls' clothing and beauty accessories, colorful bedding products, and sporty arm and leg warmers, as well as backpacks, handbags, and slippers; and shaping underwear. It offers its products under the 7 For All Mankind, Splendid, Schiesser, Delta, Karen Neuburger, P.J.Salvage, Fix, LittleMissMatched, and Nearly Nude brand names. Delta Galil Industries Ltd. also provides its products under the brand names licensed to the company, including Wilson, Maidenform, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, and other brands. The company sells its products through retailers, as well as in its own stores and an online store. Delta Galil Industries Ltd. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel. It also grants licenses to manufacture and distribute various products that complement its apparel lines, such as eyewear, watches, handbags, footwear, kids' and infants' apparel, outerwear, swimwear, fragrance, jewelry, and other fashion accessories. The company markets its products under GUESS, GUESS?, GUESS U.S.A., GUESS Jeans, GUESS? and Triangle Design, MARCIANO, Question Mark and Triangle Design, a stylized G and a stylized M, GUESS Kids, Baby GUESS, YES, G by GUESS, GUESS by MARCIANO, and Gc brand names. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer, wholesale, and licensing distribution channels. As of August 4, 2018, the company directly operated 1,061 retail stores in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its licensees and distributors operated an additional 601 retail stores worldwide. The company also offers its products through its retail Websites. Guess?, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

