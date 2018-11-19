Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.25 Million

Analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) will announce sales of $8.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.50 million and the highest is $14.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $52.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.99 million to $130.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $20.00 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $30.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Denali Therapeutics.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DNLI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $349,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,501 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,118 in the last three months. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5,364.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares during the period. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $25.79.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.