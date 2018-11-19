DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) Given “Hold” Rating at Zacks Investment Research

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “DENTSPLY saw year-over-year improvement in revenues in recent times. Also, rising sales in Europe and rest of the world buoy optimism. The company’s agreement with MedTech bigwig Patterson Companies in Canada is likely to drive sales. The recent launch of Azento single tooth replacement solution is also a positive development. However, the company incurred a huge goodwill and intangible impairment charge recently. Impairment charges in the Technologies and Equipment and Consumable units are a concern. Moreover, the company saw lower-than-anticipated revenues and margin at the Imaging, CAD and CAM businesses. Orthodontic product platforms put up a weak show of late. A lowered guidance for 2018 is discouraging. Dented margins and surging operating losses are likely to impede growth. The company also has a high level of long-term debt which adds to the woes. DENTSPLY underperformed its industry in a year’s time.”

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Stephens lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

XRAY stock opened at $37.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $68.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 41.97%. The business had revenue of $928.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 22,360.0% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,941.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 41.3% during the second quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 4,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

