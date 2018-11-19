Deutsche Bank Cuts Invesco (IVZ) Price Target to $25.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

IVZ has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invesco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Invesco from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $29.00 target price on Invesco and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of IVZ opened at $20.07 on Friday. Invesco has a 52 week low of $19.28 and a 52 week high of $38.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $966.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Invesco’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Invesco will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 3,034.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 4,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 4,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

