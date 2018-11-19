Deutsche Bank Trims Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Target Price to $60.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WSM. Zacks Investment Research cut Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on Williams-Sonoma and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush set a $63.00 price target on Williams-Sonoma and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.90.

Shares of WSM opened at $53.76 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $73.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 25th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

In related news, EVP David Randolph King sold 24,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $1,675,368.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,530.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Janet Hayes sold 14,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $979,005.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,940.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,338,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

