Deutsche Bank’s (DB) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, www.analystratings.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of DB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.78. 3,841,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,055,058. Deutsche Bank has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $20.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.35.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Bank will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HPM Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Hudson Executive Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $679,928,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank by 45,366.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 979,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after buying an additional 977,201 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 406,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after buying an additional 74,151 shares during the period. 19.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

