Deutsche EuroShop (DEQ) PT Set at €34.50 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €34.50 ($40.12) target price on Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HSBC set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Baader Bank set a €39.50 ($45.93) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Oddo Bhf set a €30.90 ($35.93) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €29.64 ($34.47) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €34.13 ($39.69).

DEQ stock opened at €27.16 ($31.58) on Thursday. Deutsche EuroShop has a 1-year low of €28.96 ($33.67) and a 1-year high of €39.41 ($45.83).

Deutsche EuroShop Company Profile

Deutsche EuroShop is the only public company in Germany to invest solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The MDAX-listed company currently has investments in 21 shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary. The portfolio includes the Main-Taunus-Zentrum near Frankfurt, the Altmarkt-Galerie in Dresden and the Galeria Baltycka in Gdansk, among many others.

