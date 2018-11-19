Devon Energy (DVN) Rating Reiterated by Piper Jaffray Companies

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research report issued on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price target on Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Devon Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.65.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $29.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $28.94 and a 12 month high of $46.54. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.27.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Robert H. Henry sold 5,600 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total value of $235,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,926.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,164,709 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,458,000 after acquiring an additional 550,866 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,949,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,762 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $4,168,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.