Devro plc (DVO) Insider Paul Nigel Withers Acquires 30,000 Shares

Devro plc (LON:DVO) insider Paul Nigel Withers purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.30) per share, for a total transaction of £52,800 ($68,992.55).

Shares of LON DVO opened at GBX 178 ($2.33) on Monday. Devro plc has a 52-week low of GBX 175 ($2.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 247 ($3.23).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on shares of Devro in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Devro in a report on Friday, July 27th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 218.21 ($2.85).

Devro Company Profile

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, tubular films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through agents and distributors under the Devro, Cutisin, Edicol, and Ralex names.

