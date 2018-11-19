Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (DO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.68.

DO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Diamond Offshore Drilling from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Johnson Rice downgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Diamond Offshore Drilling from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th.

NYSE DO opened at $13.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.44. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $21.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $286.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.74 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. Diamond Offshore Drilling’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Diamond Offshore Drilling will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling during the 3rd quarter worth $327,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. It provides services in floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater, and mid-water. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, which comprises 4 drillships, 7 ultra-deepwater, 4 deepwater, and 2 mid-water semisubmersibles.

