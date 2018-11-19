Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) Holdings Cut by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,161 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.11% of Diamondback Energy worth $15,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth about $116,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 99.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 995 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth about $212,000.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 2,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.80, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,532 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,189.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Williams Capital set a $171.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Ifs Securities assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.82.

Diamondback Energy stock traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.51. 8,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,918. Diamondback Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $140.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $538.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

