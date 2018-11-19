Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,263 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 99.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 995 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at about $204,000.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $114.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.70. Diamondback Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $140.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $538.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.32 million. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 33.63%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Williams Capital set a $171.00 price objective on Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Ifs Securities started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.82.

In related news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.80, for a total value of $255,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,189.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

