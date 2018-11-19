Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (CVX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,217,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,647 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 0.7% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,671,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $413,622,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Chevron by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 6,790,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $858,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,612 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 12,404.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,552 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 9,968.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,145,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,154 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,567,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $198,149,000 after acquiring an additional 667,960 shares during the period. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $569,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.13.

CVX stock opened at $119.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $107.54 and a one year high of $133.88. The company has a market capitalization of $227.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Chevron had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $43.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.08%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (CVX)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/dimensional-fund-advisors-lp-boosts-stake-in-chevron-co-cvx.html.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.