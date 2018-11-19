Dine Brands Global (DIN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Dine Brands Global, Inc. is a full-service dining company. It operates and franchises restaurants under both the Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar and IHOP brands. The company’s Applebee’s restaurants offer casual food, drinks, casual dining, and table services and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. Dine Brands Global, Inc. formerly known as Dine Equity Inc., is headquartered in Glendale, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DIN. ValuEngine raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.50 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.00.

Shares of DIN opened at $86.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of -0.06. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $42.05 and a 12 month high of $95.09.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $194.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.98 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 40.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.72%.

In other news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $938,676.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $36,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,729,000 after purchasing an additional 83,749 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,167,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 716,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,232,000 after purchasing an additional 100,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,876,000 after purchasing an additional 29,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 208,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,587,000 after purchasing an additional 50,664 shares in the last quarter.

Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Company Restaurant Operations, and Financing Operations. The company owns and franchises two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Applebee's) in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category of the restaurant industry; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry.

