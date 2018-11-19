Discovery Inc Series C (DISCK) Shares Bought by CQS Cayman LP

CQS Cayman LP increased its position in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 25.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,393,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 682,655 shares during the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C accounts for approximately 4.7% of CQS Cayman LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. CQS Cayman LP’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $100,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 53,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 36,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 23,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 51,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery Inc Series C alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DISCK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $28.56 on Monday. Discovery Inc Series C has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $31.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Discovery Inc Series C had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discovery Inc Series C will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/discovery-inc-series-c-disck-shares-bought-by-cqs-cayman-lp.html.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Inc Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Inc Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.